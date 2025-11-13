Ariana Grande reveals Glinda's emotional arc draws her to the character in Wicked: For Good

Ariana shared, "One of my favourite things about Glinda is following her growth from the beginning of Wicked to the end of Wicked: For Good. She spends the entire story searching for the true meaning of goodness, and that definition changes for her many times, as each traumatic event takes place, and there are many that she experiences, they propel her towards the truth. Her emotional arc is my favourite thing about her".

Ariana has always opened about the emotional connection she feels with Glinda's character and the friendships she forged while filming the first film, especially with her co-star, Cynthia Erivo. Ariana had even bagged an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Wicked.

Further talking about the Glinda's characters in the two films, producer Marc Platt said, "At the start of the film, Glinda is the kind of leader The Wizard wants her to be and the kind the people of Oz expect. She is lovely, charming and generous, but it is a hollow kind of leadership".

He went on to add, "Only the audience sees her private moments, where she begins to question who she truly is. Through that struggle, her humanity resurfaces, and she becomes the leader she was meant to be, one guided by compassion and conviction rather than image or expectation".

Glinda or Glinda the Good Witch was created by L. Frank Baum for his Oz novels and the films have added layers of complexities to the character, making it more real than fictional.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu has directed both the Wicked films which will also star Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Michelle Yeoh among others.