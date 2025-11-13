Manish Malhotra aims to bring back pure romance with his debut production Gustaakh Ishq

Acclaimed designer and stylist Manish Malhotra has embarked on his most significant venture yet by entering the film production space with his banner, Stage5 Production. His debut feature, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, is a conscious departure from typical mainstream fare, aiming to revive the charm of classic, poetic love stories. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.

Why the ace designer Manish Malhotra decided to venture into film production

At the recently held trailer launch, Manish shed light on the creative inspiration behind producing this niche film and why he chose to take a risk on a quieter, soulful romance.

"Production house is my thing. It’s intimate; maybe the audience of today will relate to it, and I understand the people of today," the designer shared about his new role. He emphasised that the film's theme is universal: “I feel that classic, timeless love se har koi relate karega.” (I feel everyone will be able to relate to that classic, timeless love).