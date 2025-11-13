Manish Malhotra aims to bring back pure romance with his debut production Gustaakh Ishq

Acclaimed designer and stylist Manish Malhotra has embarked on his most significant venture yet by entering the film production space with his banner, Stage5 Production. His debut feature, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, is a conscious departure from typical mainstream fare, aiming to revive the charm of classic, poetic love stories. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.
At the recently held trailer launch, Manish shed light on the creative inspiration behind producing this niche film and why he chose to take a risk on a quieter, soulful romance.
"Production house is my thing. It’s intimate; maybe the audience of today will relate to it, and I understand the people of today," the designer shared about his new role. He emphasised that the film's theme is universal: “I feel that classic, timeless love se har koi relate karega.” (I feel everyone will be able to relate to that classic, timeless love).
Manish was determined to produce a film defined by its simplicity, soulful music, poetry, and "clean romance." He cited legendary figures like R.D. Burman and Gulzar as his inspiration: “I love RD Burman, Gulzar sahab - their music and their work in movies." He believes contemporary cinema often lacks this purity.
He stressed that Gustaakh Ishq embodies all these missing elements, including strong emotions and music. “When I heard the script, I loved this world, it's really beautiful," he recalled. “For my beginning as a producer, I felt I should start with a beautiful and classic world.”
Regarding the perceived creative risk, the designer was philosophical, stating that his passion outweighs commercial concerns. “Mujhe aisa kuch risk laga nahi because ye darr nahi hai ki ye film kitni chalegi, kitne collections honge, kitne nahi honge..." (I did not feel any risk because I am not worried about how well this film will run, how much it will collect, how much it will not…). He mentioned that producing films was a childhood dream shared with his brother, Dinesh Malhotra, and he hopes the journey continues with sincerity.
Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by the Malhotra brothers, unfolds as a poignant tale of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the evocative bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading mansions of Punjab. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on November 28th.