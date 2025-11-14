WWE icons Roman Reigns and CM Punk to star in new Disney movie

WWE stars, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be seen in an unlikely avatar soon. The wrestling player have been casted in Disney's upcoming animated feature film, Zootopia 2 where the two will play a Zebra buddy cop duo.
Philadelphia Eagles writer, John McMullen shared the news on social media in a fun way, with the help of talent agent Nick LoPiccolo's two kids. Nick LoPiccolo represents Roman and Punk for Paradigm.
Nick LoPiccolo has been teasing the big news for some time on social media. He made the first post about the film on September 28, 2025 where he wrote, "ZOOTOPIA 2: coming November 26. Spoiler Alert: I represent the zebras"
On October 31, the talent agent posted a picture of the Zebra buddy cops Roman Reigns and CM Punk are set to play and captioned it, "ZOOTOPIA 2 World Premiere is set for November 13 at the El Capitan Theatre, with wide release November 26. WWE fans, unless Disney enforces a media embargo, the zebras casting reveal should drop right after the premiere".
In another witty post made on November 5, Nick posted a picture of his kids in front of a Zootopia 2 hoarding. In the caption he wrote, "Thinking about letting these two “break” the ZOOTOPIA 2 casting news next week. They both already have more credible sources than Dave — and one of them just learned to read".
However, John McMullen did not wait Nick LoPiccolo to break the news and went to his kids to do a fun reveal. Nick later wrote on social media that he got "scooped" by his own kids and "burned like Schefter on draft night".
Zootopia 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will hope to emulate the success its prequel had after its release back in 2016. Zootopia had collected more than a billion dollars at the box office and ended up winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.
The animated movie will see a returning cast including Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt and Shakira who will voice the characters. Roman Reigns and CM Punk will join a galaxy of stars as they join Octavia Spencer, Andy Samberg, Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Macaulay Culkin, Ed Sheeran, John Leguizamo, Patrick Warbuton and Dwayne Johnson, as voice actors.
Zootopia 2 will have its premiere on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The movie will be theatrically released in the U.S on November 26 and two days later in India.