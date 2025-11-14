WWE icons Roman Reigns and CM Punk to star in new Disney movie

WWE stars, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be seen in an unlikely avatar soon. The wrestling player have been casted in Disney's upcoming animated feature film, Zootopia 2 where the two will play a Zebra buddy cop duo.

Philadelphia Eagles writer, John McMullen shared the news on social media in a fun way, with the help of talent agent Nick LoPiccolo's two kids. Nick LoPiccolo represents Roman and Punk for Paradigm.

Nick LoPiccolo has been teasing the big news for some time on social media. He made the first post about the film on September 28, 2025 where he wrote, "ZOOTOPIA 2: coming November 26. Spoiler Alert: I represent the zebras"