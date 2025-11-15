Is a new Labubu movie in the works? Here's what we know

Sony Pictures is developing a Labubu film, which will bring the beloved characters of Pop Mart to life, transitioning them from collectable viral characters to film stars. At this stage, the Labubu movie is still early in development, and few details have been revealed about it. However, we do know that it appears the studio has secured the rights to adapt the plush-doll universe created by artist Kasing Lung. Whether it will be animated or live-action is still undecided, but it is clear that a potential franchise is being developed.

The making of a new Labubu movie: here are the recent updates

The Labubu movie seems to mark the next big step for the global fan-favourite creatures known for their mischievous smiles, spiky fur, and trickster-elf lore. Early information has indicated that the adaptation will attempt to further expand the mythology with Labubu and some of his Monster Fairy friends. At this stage, there are no known director(s), cast, or production timeline for the Labubu film; however, it is expected to tap into the large and highly engaged and enthusiastic fan group behind the collectables.