Is a new Labubu movie in the works? Here's what we know

Sony Pictures is developing a Labubu film, which will bring the beloved characters of Pop Mart to life, transitioning them from collectable viral characters to film stars. At this stage, the Labubu movie is still early in development, and few details have been revealed about it. However, we do know that it appears the studio has secured the rights to adapt the plush-doll universe created by artist Kasing Lung. Whether it will be animated or live-action is still undecided, but it is clear that a potential franchise is being developed.
The Labubu movie seems to mark the next big step for the global fan-favourite creatures known for their mischievous smiles, spiky fur, and trickster-elf lore. Early information has indicated that the adaptation will attempt to further expand the mythology with Labubu and some of his Monster Fairy friends. At this stage, there are no known director(s), cast, or production timeline for the Labubu film; however, it is expected to tap into the large and highly engaged and enthusiastic fan group behind the collectables.
Labubu’s transformation from an exclusive art toy to a cultural sensation has been remarkable. The characters originated in Kasing Lung’s illustrations, gained mainstream visibility through Pop Mart’s blind-box product releases, and ignited a frenzy among dedicated fans who camp out overnight to buy multiples on the launch day of limited-edition editions. The rare plush dolls of Labubu have become collectable merchandise, bringing a high-value resale market and global brand awareness.
The visibility of Labubu and the very real hype have also led to appearances by celebrities and influencers, sharing Labubu figures in fashion photo shoots, influencer events, and on social media posts. Labubu's popularity in this context has transcended the toy category and become a cultural-lifestyle brand with modern pop-culture style.