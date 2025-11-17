Shadab Khan’s independent documentary I Am No Queen enters the 98th Academy Awards race

Filmmaker Shadab Khan’s documentary feature, I Am No Queen, has officially made a place for itself in the 98th Academy Awards Documentary Feature race.

I Am No Queen becomes Documentary Feature Contender for the 98th Oscars

At the moment, the drama is featured in the Academy Screening Room — a privilege earned by meeting a stringent qualification criteria for the Documentary Feature category, followed by voting by the Documentary Branch.

I Am No Queen sheds light on the unique struggles and triumphs of students across the world.

Its unflinching examination of identity, migration and resilience, based on the struggles of students moving from the third world to the first world, resonated so deeply that it directly contributed to meaningful policy reforms for international students in Canada.