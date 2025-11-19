Amidst working hour debate, Dhurandhar director says crew worked upto 18 hours everyday

One of the biggest debates that Bollywood has gone through recently was largely sparked by actor Deepika Padukone when she left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directed film, Spirit. According to reports, the actor left due to her demands of an 8-hour workday, among other things. The debate got intensified when Deepika was dropped from Kalki's sequel allegedly over similar demands.
Deepika Padukone has since advocated for an 8-hour workday for actors, especially new mothers. However, recently Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar added new fuel to the fire when he praised his crew for working 16-18 hours everyday on set. When he made the remark, the film's lead, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's husband, was standing right beside him.
Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar said that the crew members of the film were ready to sacrifice their lives for the film and went above and beyond their capacities to make this movie.
During the trailer launch of the film, Aditya Dhar said, "Actors se leke HODs se leke, even assistant se leke even spot dada tak, everybody was like ki yaar is film ke liye jaan deni hai. We have worked 16 hours, 18 hours continuously for one and a half years. And not even once has anybody complained ki sir aap humse zyaada kaam karwa rahe ho. Everybody has given their hundred percent, absolutely. And that's how this film happened".
The director's comments quickly went viral and some netizens even criticised Ranveer Singh for not opposing Aditya Dhar's comments and his glorification of long working hours.
A video of the remark was posted on X and one user commented, "Shots fired at Ranveer's wife". Replying to the comment another user wrote, "That too in his presence (though I have never seen him standing up for his wife but still)". "Such low quality people all around! Maybe because he was making Ranveer work for 18 hours a day for 2 years, his wife demanded for 8 hours? Become a mother and then you are eligible to have these conversations!", commented another.
Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller film will release on December 5, 2025.