Amidst working hour debate, Dhurandhar director says crew worked upto 18 hours everyday

One of the biggest debates that Bollywood has gone through recently was largely sparked by actor Deepika Padukone when she left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directed film, Spirit. According to reports, the actor left due to her demands of an 8-hour workday, among other things. The debate got intensified when Deepika was dropped from Kalki's sequel allegedly over similar demands.

Deepika Padukone has since advocated for an 8-hour workday for actors, especially new mothers. However, recently Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar added new fuel to the fire when he praised his crew for working 16-18 hours everyday on set. When he made the remark, the film's lead, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's husband, was standing right beside him.

Aditya Dhar made the comments during the trailer launch of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar said that the crew members of the film were ready to sacrifice their lives for the film and went above and beyond their capacities to make this movie.