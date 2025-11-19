Dhruv Rathee criticises Dhurandhar for depiction of violence

Aditya Dhar recently launched the trailer of his upcoming, Ranveer Singh starrer film, Dhurandhar. The trailer suggests that the spy action thriller will have a lot of violence and gore. Content creator, Dhruv Rathee has levelled harsh words of criticism towards the film's promise.
Dhruv Rathee is known for his strong political commentary on social media and recently, he shared his honest take on the Dhurandhar trailer that released recently.
Dhruv specifically criticised the director of the film, Aditya Dhar and said that the gory violence shown in the trailer is similar to the beheading videos that the terrorist group, ISIS share.
Taking to his X account, Dhruv Rathee did not mince his words at all. Following the release of Dhurandhar's trailer, he wrote, "Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it 'entertainment'".
The content creator went on to add, "His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture".
Requesting the Central Board for Film Certfication (CBFC) to further examine the extreme violence shown in the film, he wrote, "This is the chance for Censor Board to show if have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive".
While Dhruv Rathee had harsh words for the trailer, some fans seem to have liked it. "The energy the darkness the atmosphere… it feels like Shashwat just opened a new chapter in Indian music", wrote one fan. Contrary to Dhruv Rathee's plea, one fan wrote, "This is called a perfect trailer. No story revealing, show villain more powerful, fantastic BGM... Censor board please don't cut any scene. We want this type of raw film". "This movie has the potential to break the record and can set new milestones with the crazy cast", wrote another.
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, will release on December 5, 2025.