Dhruv Rathee criticises Dhurandhar for depiction of violence

Requesting the Central Board for Film Certfication (CBFC) to further examine the extreme violence shown in the film, he wrote, "This is the chance for Censor Board to show if have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive".

While Dhruv Rathee had harsh words for the trailer, some fans seem to have liked it. "The energy the darkness the atmosphere… it feels like Shashwat just opened a new chapter in Indian music", wrote one fan. Contrary to Dhruv Rathee's plea, one fan wrote, "This is called a perfect trailer. No story revealing, show villain more powerful, fantastic BGM... Censor board please don't cut any scene. We want this type of raw film". "This movie has the potential to break the record and can set new milestones with the crazy cast", wrote another.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, will release on December 5, 2025.