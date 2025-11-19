Saumya Tandon on joining Dhurandhar, says it is a small but one of the most intense roles she has taken on

The actress reveals that all her scenes are with powerhouse performers Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna, adding to both the challenge and excitement of the role. With her characteristic wit, Saumya adds, “All my scenes are with either Akshaye Khanna or Ranveer Singh. Akshaye is a complete scene-stealer — I’m honestly nervous about who will even look at me when he’s in the frame!”

While praising her co-stars, Saumya couldn’t help but highlight Ranveer Singh’s standout work in the film. Calling it his finest performance yet, she says, “I feel this is Ranveer Singh’s best performance and he deserves every bit of the love coming his way.”

The trailer of Dhurandhar was unveiled yesterday, with Ranveer presenting a never-before-seen avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core. Apart from Ranveer and Akshaye, the stellar cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each adding layers to the robust plot inspired by real events, which explores terrorism and India's unwavering efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan." While the trailer is already grabbing a lot of eyeballs and controversies from more reasons than one, a section of the fans are also thinking, whether it would get a head up from the Censor Board.