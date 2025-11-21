Cinema

Trupti Bhoir raises awareness about women’s tribulations in the film Paro

Actor-producer Trupti Bhoir on violence against women in the film Paro
Producer cum actor Trupti Bhoir tells a tale of women's courage and defiance in the film Paro
Trupti Bhoir in Paro
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Actress and producer Trupti Bhoir’s debut Bollywood film Paro is a 100-minute tale of courage and defiance and the tribulations that women face. Also starring Taha Shah Badussha in the lead, the film is directed by National Film Award-winning director Gajendra Ahire and deals with the brutal realities faced by women and teenage girls trapped in the Paro bride slavery system after being sold for cheaper than cattle into a life of torment and unimaginable abuse.

Trupti has a chat with us.

The film Paro, in which Trupti Bhoir acted, is about the trials women face in society
Trupti Bhoir in the film Paro

What drew you to the subject of Paro?

 One night, I watched a documentary on Al Jazeera called Brides as Slaves in India. Then I saw another one on BBC. I couldn’t sleep after that. I kept thinking, are girls in our own country being sold like this? I decided to go see it myself and went to the several villages in Haryana, and then to a specific place called Mewat. I was shocked to see it was real life. Small girls, hardly 13 or 14, are sold and married to men double or triple their age.

That day I made up my mind that I have to make a film on this.

Trupti Bhoir acts in the film Paro, which talks about the tribulations faced by women
Trupti Bhoir made a film called Paro on women facing violence

How was it working with director Gajendra Ahire?

Working with Gajendra always feels special. He’s more like my mentor than just a director. This is my third film with him after Hello Zindagi and Touring Talkies. He gives space to his actors. He trusts you and never forces you to act. We understand each other’s energy very well.

The new film Paro by Trupti Bhoir talks about violence against women
Trupti Bhoir has made a new film, Paro

What kind of films do you love watching?

 I like films that show reality. I don’t like too much glamour or fake drama. I love when a film makes you cry, makes you think, makes you feel human.

But I also enjoy cartoons and animated movies! They make me smile. Recently, I watched Jai Bhim. It really moved me. Kantara was also very powerful. And I love Malayalam and Iranian films as their stories are deep, simple, and close to life.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels

Producer cum actor Trupti Bhoir tells a tale of women's courage and defiance in the film Paro
S Prashanth brings the forest to the city with his new wildlife exhibition
Paro
Trupti Bhoir

Related Stories

No stories found.