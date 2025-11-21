Trupti Bhoir raises awareness about women’s tribulations in the film Paro

What drew you to the subject of Paro?

One night, I watched a documentary on Al Jazeera called Brides as Slaves in India. Then I saw another one on BBC. I couldn’t sleep after that. I kept thinking, are girls in our own country being sold like this? I decided to go see it myself and went to the several villages in Haryana, and then to a specific place called Mewat. I was shocked to see it was real life. Small girls, hardly 13 or 14, are sold and married to men double or triple their age.

That day I made up my mind that I have to make a film on this.