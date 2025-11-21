Trupti Bhoir raises awareness about women’s tribulations in the film Paro

Actress and producer Trupti Bhoir’s debut Bollywood film Paro is a 100-minute tale of courage and defiance and the tribulations that women face. Also starring Taha Shah Badussha in the lead, the film is directed by National Film Award-winning director Gajendra Ahire and deals with the brutal realities faced by women and teenage girls trapped in the Paro bride slavery system after being sold for cheaper than cattle into a life of torment and unimaginable abuse.
Trupti has a chat with us.
What drew you to the subject of Paro?
One night, I watched a documentary on Al Jazeera called Brides as Slaves in India. Then I saw another one on BBC. I couldn’t sleep after that. I kept thinking, are girls in our own country being sold like this? I decided to go see it myself and went to the several villages in Haryana, and then to a specific place called Mewat. I was shocked to see it was real life. Small girls, hardly 13 or 14, are sold and married to men double or triple their age.
That day I made up my mind that I have to make a film on this.
How was it working with director Gajendra Ahire?
Working with Gajendra always feels special. He’s more like my mentor than just a director. This is my third film with him after Hello Zindagi and Touring Talkies. He gives space to his actors. He trusts you and never forces you to act. We understand each other’s energy very well.
What kind of films do you love watching?
I like films that show reality. I don’t like too much glamour or fake drama. I love when a film makes you cry, makes you think, makes you feel human.
But I also enjoy cartoons and animated movies! They make me smile. Recently, I watched Jai Bhim. It really moved me. Kantara was also very powerful. And I love Malayalam and Iranian films as their stories are deep, simple, and close to life.