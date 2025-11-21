S Prashanth brings the forest to the city with his new wildlife exhibition
Sublime Galleria’s latest exhibition, A Walk Through the Wild — Capture in Time, features stunning wildlife photographs by S Prashanth. The show captures quiet and powerful moments from nature — from calm forest scenes to animals in action. Each picture lets viewers see the beauty of the wild and reminds them of our deep connection with it. We speak to Prashanth to talk about his works, how his journey as a wildlife photographer began, what keeps him motivated and so much more…
Tell us how the idea for A Walk Through the Wild – Captured in Time came about?
I never planned to have an exhibition. Photography started as a hobby because I have always been connected to nature since childhood. I used to go out, observe animals and feel peaceful, but when I returned home, I couldn’t quite recollect what I saw. That’s when I decided to start photographing them. Slowly, it moved beyond just taking pictures. It became about capturing emotions and moments. Over time, my connection with wildlife deepened and that’s how this exhibition came to be. Everything happened gradually, with time.
What emotions are you hoping to bring out through this exhibition?
When I was young, there weren’t many opportunities to experience wildlife up close. This exhibition isn’t just about photographs — it’s a way to connect people with nature. There are people who are afraid of jungles, some who can’t afford to travel and others who simply don’t have the time. I wanted to bridge that gap. When children visit, I want them to feel a sense of wonder. When youngsters come, I hope they realise that nature needs time and patience to be understood. Ultimately, I want to inspire people — some might turn into photographers, others might simply reconnect with nature.
What does the title Captured in Time mean to you personally?
Time itself can’t be frozen but moments can. That’s what Captured in Time means — freezing a moment that would otherwise be lost. Photography is the only way to hold onto time, even if just for a second.
Your journey began with a simple camera, right?
Yes! It started with a film camera — where a reel cost just a few rupees and allowed only 36 shots. If a few got overexposed, they were gone forever. We didn’t have settings or digital previews back then. Out of 27 shots, maybe 10 would turn out. As technology evolved, I upgraded my gear too. From that point to now, it’s been a journey of growth and learning.
What keeps you motivated after all these years?
My love for nature. I may be a civil engineer by profession, but nature has always been my passion. I’m also a volunteer and naturalist with NGOs that work on wildlife awareness and conservation. That connection keeps me going. My work feeds my passion and my passion keeps me alive.
How do you prepare before heading into the wild?
The key is understanding both the habitat and the animal. You need to know their patterns — how they behave, what they eat and when they move. Every species is different. Before I go, I do my research, check what’s happening in that area and prepare the right gear based on what I’m planning to photograph. Morning light, evening light — everything matters. Preparation and understanding are crucial.
Patience plays a huge role in wildlife photography. What’s your most memorable shot?
There’s a tiger in Nagarhole — a new male I’ve followed for some time. Once, he sat in a pond from two to five in the afternoon, waiting for the sun to set before moving. Many photographers left, but I waited. Eventually, he walked out gracefully and I captured that moment. On another occasion, a tiger made a kill but hid it in the bushes. We waited for hours. When everyone left, he came back to feed. Those moments taught me that patience is everything in photography.
Tell us about your upcoming series on exotic birds?
I’m also an oil-paint artist and I plan to paint a series inspired by my own wildlife photographs — especially exotic birds like macaws and parrots. I’m working on six large-scale oil paintings, two of which are already complete. It’s still connected to nature, but it’s a different form of art. Photography and painting both demand patience and passion. That’s the common thread between them.
Entry free. On till November 30, 11 am to 8 pm. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.
