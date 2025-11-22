Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan audio launch set to make history in Malaysia

The team of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has announced a one-of-a-kind, full-scale audio launch to mark the Tamil superstar’s grand cinematic farewell. The highly anticipated event is all set to be held on December 27 at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, which will also mark Vijay’s return to Malaysia after a three-year hiatus.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan audio launch set for December 27

To keep the spirits of fans high, the makers have released a video montage that instantly struck an emotional chord with them. The montage traces Vijay’s most iconic on-screen moments, right from Khushi and Ghilli to Sachein, Pokkiri, Vettaikaran, Thuppakki, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, Master, and Leo. Each frame serves as an nostalgic ode to the milestones that shaped Thalapathy’s stardom and the cherished memories of audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans in Malaysian have shared stories about what their matinee idol Vijay means to them. One recalls being a fan since childhood, saying, “Who won’t like Anna?” Another describes him as a source of inspiration. A young woman, revealing that she has no family, calls Vijay her brother, crediting his words with helping her survive her toughest moments. Across the board, fans are united in their excitement — many dreaming of the day they can hear him say “Kutty Story” live.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal.

Significantly, Jana Nayagan marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey, making this audio launch not just a celebration, but a historic moment for fans around the world. Meanwhile, Vijay has embarked on a new chapter in politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

