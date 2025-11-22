Tracing the origins of Shiva with Ram Gopal Varma

How do you even begin to comprehend the impact of a film like Shiva? The iconic 1989 film catapulted Nagarjuna into stardom, launched the careers of many other upcoming actors, but more importantly, left an unmistakable imprint on a whole generation of aspiring filmmakers. And at the helm of it all was Ram Gopal Varma, a 27-year-old bespectacled man who had never made a film before.

36 years later, the makers of Shiva have decided to give the classic its due respect by releasing a 4K print of the film, recreating the entire soundtrack using AI engineering, preparing it for contemporary theatres and a new-gen audience who never watched the cult film in its full glory.

CE caught up with the maverick filmmaker as he reflects on his influences and inspirations for the film, his priorities while designing the idea and visuals, the initial reactions to the film, and more.

Excerpts: