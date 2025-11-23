Shivani Nagaram opens up about Little Hearts, fashion, and finding her place in the industry

A

I have completed my graduation in BCom and masters in MA Mass Communication and Journalism. During my masters, we had filmmaking as a subject. Even then, it was never my plan. Back then, a friend of mine was studying in Annapurna College of Film and Media in Hyderabad, had a college project to make a short film for their annual year. She informed me about the casting. I simply went for the audition to bunk my classes. Getting selected or not was something I was not worried about. I just wanted a permission letter and off from the college. I went there and gave my audition. Surprisingly, she selected me as the lead for Anthargatha (2018), which is still on YouTube.

Then I worked on a Tamada Media series, for which we had to shoot during the weekend. Later post COVID, there was an audition happening by Geetha Arts for Ambajipeta Marriage Band, starring Suhas. I was among the 71 girls who had come for the audition. I thought there would be no auditions for the female lead role, and that I was auditioning for some sister’s role. As they started the narration, I didn’t understand why they were narrating it to me. I was then told that I was selected for the main lead. I had to bring my mother to reassure that this was happening. It was my debut. The character had a lot of changes, and many ups and downs. I was doubtful if people would like me. The film was also delayed for about one and a half years.

Later, I took a year for the next film, Little Hearts. I wanted to do something good and this film was surprisingly great. People watched it all over the globe.