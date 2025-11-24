Girija Oak Godbole shines as Neeti Karkaria in Perfect Family; new character promo released

The makers of Perfect Family have released the character promo for Girija Oak Godbole, who portrays Neeti Karkaria in the upcoming series. The show also features Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Gulshan Devaiah, and is slated to premiere on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel.
Sharing what captivated her about the project, Girija said, “This subject is extremely important—whether good or bad. While reading Pallath’s script, I felt as though I was reading a novel after a long time. I was hooked, and by the second or third episode, it genuinely felt like reading fiction. When you have to give someone a bitter pill, sugar-coating matters, and the writing achieves that beautifully. It’s effective, entertaining, and engaging, taking you through experiences that deeply connect you to the narrative. The themes are significant and handled very well, which truly stands out. These medium demands engagement, and the script delivered that excitement, which is what drew me in.”
Reflecting on the shoot, she added, “By the time we filmed the therapy scene, we had already shot a lot together, so the comfort was real. At that point, we were actually functioning like a family. We had our internal jokes, and we genuinely had a great time.”
Speaking about the show’s exploration of childhood experiences, Girija noted, “It’s interesting how childhood trauma is understood. When you’re living through it, you don’t recognise it—you’re simply coping in the best way you can. Every parent has an idea of what’s right and wrong for their child, but we often get caught up in worrying about what people will say. If you set that aside and think only about your child, you’ll know what to permit and what to avoid. The responsibility lies with the adult, who has the foresight and emotional balance to gauge how something might affect a child. With more aware and emotionally conscious parents today, far fewer people may need to unpack childhood trauma through therapy later.”
Perfect Family is produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi—making his debut as a producer—joining the team. The series is created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak.
