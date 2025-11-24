Girija Oak Godbole shines as Neeti Karkaria in Perfect Family; new character promo released

The makers of Perfect Family have released the character promo for Girija Oak Godbole, who portrays Neeti Karkaria in the upcoming series. The show also features Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Gulshan Devaiah, and is slated to premiere on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel.

Perfect Family: Girija Oak Godbole’s character promo introduces a powerful new role

Sharing what captivated her about the project, Girija said, “This subject is extremely important—whether good or bad. While reading Pallath’s script, I felt as though I was reading a novel after a long time. I was hooked, and by the second or third episode, it genuinely felt like reading fiction. When you have to give someone a bitter pill, sugar-coating matters, and the writing achieves that beautifully. It’s effective, entertaining, and engaging, taking you through experiences that deeply connect you to the narrative. The themes are significant and handled very well, which truly stands out. These medium demands engagement, and the script delivered that excitement, which is what drew me in.”

Reflecting on the shoot, she added, “By the time we filmed the therapy scene, we had already shot a lot together, so the comfort was real. At that point, we were actually functioning like a family. We had our internal jokes, and we genuinely had a great time.”