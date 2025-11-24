Shraddha Kapoor confirms her next film with boyfriend Rahul Mody

Talking about what is next for her, Shraddha Kapoor told her fans via social media, "I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon".

There is more to come for her with her alleged boyfriend. Shraddha Kapoor added, "Uske baad main Rahul ki film kar rahi hu. Uske baare mein bindaas baat kar sakti hu. Startup ki duniya ki film hai. Hustle culture energy pe based hai. Mere liye naya kism ka role hai jo bohot zyada challenging hai".

Shraddha clarified that her upcoming film with Rahul Mody will be all about the world of start up businesses and based on the "hustle culture energy", a role she found to be challenging.

The actor further reflected that at this point in her career, she wants to actively choose roles that challenge her as an actor and is an "active character". Shraddha added that she is taking her time to give all scripts a thought to understand which roles she wants to step into.

While Shraddha Kapoor's acting credits are quite well-known, Rahul Mody has worked as a writer on popular films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar among other.

Shraddha and Rahul's dating speculations began quite a few years ago and the two have been spotted together multiple times. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied any reports of them being together.