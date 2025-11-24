Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film #PuriSethupathi wraps up shoot

The much-anticipated Pan-India project #PuriSethupathi, featuring the dynamic combination of filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi, has officially completed its shoot. What began as a high-voltage mass-action entertainer has now wrapped filming, and the makers celebrated the moment by sharing a heartwarming video capturing candid interaction between Puri, Vijay Sethupathi, and Charmme Kaur.

#PuriSethupathi shoot wrapped: Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh share heartfelt moments

In the video, Vijay Sethupathi expresses how much he will miss working with Puri and the entire team, describing the journey as joyful and unforgettable. Puri and Charmme echoed his emotions, speaking fondly about the bond forged on set. Adding to the light-heartedness, Vijay even teased Puri about his jacket, leaving the team in smiles during the farewell.

The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, in collaboration with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures. Samyuktha stars as the female lead, with Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar playing pivotal roles.

National Award–winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, celebrated for his impactful scores in Arjun Reddy and Animal, is handling the music. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh will also be seen in entertaining, comedic roles.

With filming now complete, the team is gearing up for an extensive promotional campaign. The title and first look will be revealed soon as the film prepares for a grand pan-India release in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

In the meantime, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Amazon Prime Video's spy thriller series, The Family Man. The third season of the show recently dropped and Vijay Sethupathi's special appearance, who appears as Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK (Sharib Hashmi)'s friend came as a surprise to many. The show is helmed by Raj and DK. It is to be noted that Vijay Sethupathi had played one of the protagonists in Raj and DK's yet another successful series, Farzi.

