Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as the iconic Wolverine?

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to hit the screens soon, fans are dying to know if Wolverine makes an appearance in the films. Addressing the widespread speculations, the actor said, "I am never saying 'never' again".

After the 2017 film Logan, Hugh had said that he would not return to the role. However, a few years later, he reprised the character of Wolverine for the much discussed film, Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Further talking about saying "never" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe character, the actor said, "I did mean it when I said 'never' until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years. I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!"

Reports suggested that before Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios had asked Hugh Jackman not to return. Kevin once recalled saying, "I said, 'Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back. You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo'".

However, Deadpool is what attracted Hugh Jackman by his own admission, and he reprised the classic role. "I knew the fans wanted it ever since I put on the claws, people talked about these two. So, that had always been there, but I just knew... I rang Ryan. And I just said, 'Let’s do it'. Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and said, 'Oh, by the way, I have just committed to a movie.'".

Amidst the ongoing speculations and now Hugh's comment, Kevin Feige had also said that Marvel was considering a return of both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. However, there is no confirmation yet and only time will tell how things unfold.