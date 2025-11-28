Sholay 4K to hit cinemas on December 12 with original ending restored

Sippy Films and the Film Heritage Foundation have collaborated to restore the 4K printing of "Sholay" from the original camera negatives and archival materials that have survived over time. The new restoration provides greater colour depth, superior detail and improved sound; it is presented in ultra high definition, with Dolby sound, while preserving the classic feel of "Sholay." The restoration process was done so that modern audiences would see the same scope and character of "Sholay" that appeared when the film was first released in 1975.

This re-release follows the cancelled screening of "Sholay" on November 19th during the International Film Festival of India, which was not able to be finished due to technical difficulties. The theatrical release of "Sholay" will be in more than 1500 movie theatres, making it one of the largest re-releases of a restored Indian movie ever.

Sholay has reached the milestone of 50 years, and it will soon be back in theatres with its original ending, a celebration of its rich history and a chance for today's movie-goers to see it in its purest form.