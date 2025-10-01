Tiger Shroff to make his Hollywood debut in an action film alongside Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa

Tiger Shroff might be making his Hollywood debut in an action film and will star alongside Hollywood stars, Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa, reports suggest.
A media outlet has reported that the three action stars might be brought together by Amazon MGM. A source revealed, "Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film".
Tiger Shroff may star in his Hollywood debut film, alongside Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa. Reports suggest that talks are underway with all three actors.
Talking about who would direct this multi-starrer action film, the source said, "The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle".
Sylvester Stallone's tryst with Indian actors isn't new. He had a cameo in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. The film had a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Denise Richards.
The source further said, "Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq; however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board".
Tiger Shroff has mesmerised the Indian audience with his awe-inspiring stunts in action movies. His latest film, Baaghi 4 released in early September. The cast of the A. Harsha directed film included, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Shreyas Talpade who play key characters.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.