Tiger Shroff to make his Hollywood debut in an action film alongside Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa

Talking about who would direct this multi-starrer action film, the source said, "The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle".

Sylvester Stallone's tryst with Indian actors isn't new. He had a cameo in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq. The film had a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Denise Richards.

The source further said, "Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq; however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board".

Tiger Shroff has mesmerised the Indian audience with his awe-inspiring stunts in action movies. His latest film, Baaghi 4 released in early September. The cast of the A. Harsha directed film included, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Shreyas Talpade who play key characters.