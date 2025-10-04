Prosenjit Chatterjee on playing Bhavani Charan Pathak in Subhrajit Mitra’s Devi Chowdhurani

A

The mounting and perspective of Subhrajit’s film are distinctly different from the previous ones. While it is based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, the women characters are pivotal to the film —especially the titular character played by Srabanti Chatter jee, Bibriti Chatterjee’s Nishi and Darshana Banik’s Sagar— who portray different avatars of womanhood, as well as Maa Durga, and show how they fight back in their own unique ways. I am overwhelmed by their performance. Right now, films are rarely made on lesser-known historical incidents, and especially when it is based on a book by Bankim, I knew I had to be a part of the film. Bhavani Pathak is such a towering figure in the history of Bengal’s freedom movement, yet people hardly know anything about him. So, I gladly accepted the challenge. At the time after the film was conceived, we didn’t know if we would be able to finish it because it was such a grand project, with a huge crew and shot across multiple locations. Bengali films usually have a small budget, and all of us got emotionally attached to the film.