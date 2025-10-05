Vin Diesel’s Fast 11 may be struggling amid budget challenges, as per reports

If there’s one thing Vin Diesel loves more than family, it’s teasing his fans with yet another “final” Fast & Furious movie. But Hollywood whispers suggest that Dom Toretto’s last burnout might be idling in neutral — and not by choice.
The supposed grand finale, Fast 11 (or Fast X: Part Two depending on which Universal intern you ask), was meant to roar into cinemas in 2027. Vin even vowed to return the saga to its street-racing roots in Los Angeles, throw in a digital resurrection of Paul Walker’s Brian, and wrap the whole thing up in one last testosterone-fuelled ode to brotherhood and NOS. But now? The studio execs are reportedly clutching their pearls — and their wallets.
Sources close to the production say the script is nowhere near done, the cast is only half committed, and Universal is trying to shave off what insiders call “a few dozen million” from the bloated budget. Vin’s dream finale might need a few pit stops.
Meanwhile, Vin, who has been the face of the franchise for over a decade is said to be digging his heels in. He wants LA shoots which can get pricey, big stunts which are even pricier, and a CGI Brian (emotionally risky, legally complicated, and expensive).
Still, no one’s calling it dead yet. Vin’s Instagram remains a shrine to optimism and family, full of cryptic “soon” captions and nostalgic throwbacks. And Universal isn’t foolish enough to junk a billion-dollar engine just because the tank’s half empty.
So is the movie shelved? Not officially. But the engine’s definitely sputtering. Until someone drops a trailer or Diesel drops another promise, all we’ve got is speculation, smoke, and a garage full of nostalgia. After all, in the Fast universe, the only thing faster than the cars is how quickly plans change.
