Vin Diesel’s Fast 11 may be struggling amid budget challenges, as per reports

Sources close to the production say the script is nowhere near done, the cast is only half committed, and Universal is trying to shave off what insiders call “a few dozen million” from the bloated budget. Vin’s dream finale might need a few pit stops.

Meanwhile, Vin, who has been the face of the franchise for over a decade is said to be digging his heels in. He wants LA shoots which can get pricey, big stunts which are even pricier, and a CGI Brian (emotionally risky, legally complicated, and expensive).

Still, no one’s calling it dead yet. Vin’s Instagram remains a shrine to optimism and family, full of cryptic “soon” captions and nostalgic throwbacks. And Universal isn’t foolish enough to junk a billion-dollar engine just because the tank’s half empty.

So is the movie shelved? Not officially. But the engine’s definitely sputtering. Until someone drops a trailer or Diesel drops another promise, all we’ve got is speculation, smoke, and a garage full of nostalgia. After all, in the Fast universe, the only thing faster than the cars is how quickly plans change.