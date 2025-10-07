Police raid, protests and shutdown bring filming to a halt for Bigg Boss Kannada 12

On Tuesday evening, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house was sealed by Ramanagara district administration after it was found flouting environmental rules, requiring contestants to leave premises soon.
A day after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) flagged the violation in an official notice, district authorities carried out a swift, coordinated raid. Within 24 hours, they sealed three of the studio’s four gates, keeping one open briefly to let contestants exit before 7 pm. They were initially shifted to a theatre within the studio premises and later moved to another facility once things were under control.
Tensions peaked when channel staff and security personnel reportedly attempted to prevent officials from entering the premises. Police intervened, issuing a stern warning before proceeding with the inspection inside the Bigg Boss house.
Before the dramatic turn of events, activists from Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike protested outside the Bigg Boss house for failing to meet environmental standards. Their demonstration prompted authorities to intervene and inspect the site at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in the Bidadi Industrial Area.
It was during the inspection that officials found improper waste management. Untreated wastewater and sewage being discharged into the surrounding areas.
Additionally, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) found that solid waste, including plastic cups and paper plates, was neither segregated nor properly recorded. Inspectors also noted the absence of a structured system for waste management and ineffective operation of the sewage treatment plant (STP).
That was not all. Large diesel generator sets which were running on site, adding to the pollution load.
It was then that demands were raised to suspend the filming of the popular reality show. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) subsequently issued an order to immediately cease all operations at the Bigg Boss Kannada set.
The studio’s production team had responded earlier. They said that a 250 KLD-capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) had been installed, but inspectors found the facility non-operational and lacking key drainage links.
Hosted by superstar Kichcha Sudeep, the show has come under severe scrutiny for these unethical production practices and environmental negligence.
