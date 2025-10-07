Police raid, protests and shutdown bring filming to a halt for Bigg Boss Kannada 12

On Tuesday evening, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house was sealed by Ramanagara district administration after it was found flouting environmental rules, requiring contestants to leave premises soon.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 set sealed over pollution violations

A day after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) flagged the violation in an official notice, district authorities carried out a swift, coordinated raid. Within 24 hours, they sealed three of the studio’s four gates, keeping one open briefly to let contestants exit before 7 pm. They were initially shifted to a theatre within the studio premises and later moved to another facility once things were under control.

Tensions peaked when channel staff and security personnel reportedly attempted to prevent officials from entering the premises. Police intervened, issuing a stern warning before proceeding with the inspection inside the Bigg Boss house.

Before the dramatic turn of events, activists from Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike protested outside the Bigg Boss house for failing to meet environmental standards. Their demonstration prompted authorities to intervene and inspect the site at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in the Bidadi Industrial Area.

It was during the inspection that officials found improper waste management. Untreated wastewater and sewage being discharged into the surrounding areas.