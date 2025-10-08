A series of ‘gun-free’ James bond poster series release by streaming platform giant Amazon Prime videos has dismayed several fans, who are calling it "woke" and unnecessary. The platform quietly took them down without comment after facing backlash.

Amazon faces backlash for ‘gun-free’ James Bond poster release

The posters were released on Sunday October 5, which was James Bond Day. Notably, all firearms seem to have been either removed or cropped out from several well-known James Bond images. The censorship did not sit well with fans, who could not help but speculate about the future of 007 in the hands of Amazon, which acquired Amazon MGM Studios unit that holds creative control and co-ownership of the James Bond intellectual property.

Among them is widely circulated Spectre teaser poster, where Daniel Craig’s gun has seemingly been cropped out, though his shoulder holster remains visible. The famous portrait of Sean Connery with a Walther PPK crossed in his arms, a promotional still from Dr. No that now hangs in the National Portrait Gallery, showcased a similar change.