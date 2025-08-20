Know these basic rules to not get eaten alive in the Amazon Rainforest

If adventure is your calling, then the Amazon Rainforest is your ultimate destination. Planning a trip, or going on an adventure strike, here’s what you must do when travelling to the Amazon Rainforest.

Guided tour

Never venture into the rainforests without a guide. Always look up a trusted tour operator and ask for an experienced guide to help you through. They would know the jungles better than any guide books or internet. If required, learn some basic phrases in Spanish or Portuguese to help you communicate when in need.

Mandatory health precautions

Health is a huge factor which needs to be considered before venturing out into the depths of the Amazon Rainforest. Several cases of Yellow fever, malaria, and dengue are reported every year; some even leading to painful deaths. Always get your vaccinations on point. Keep your travel insurances ready for any emergencies. Wear long sleeves, thick material clothes and socks that cover every part of the body. Wear a hat and gloves if required to protect those parts. Carry essential medications like allergy oriented, mosquito repellents, fever, pain –relief etc on you at all times.

Travel plans

Make your travel plans after studying the places you want to visit for quite sometime. Keep a track of the best weather conditions to visit. Ideally June to November is the dry season which makes hiking easier and low mosquito breeding. December to May is the rainy season, the river water is full and you can opt for boat rides and wildlife spotting. However, different regions in the Amazon may have slight weather variations.