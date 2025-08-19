A beginner’s guide to forest camping

Ever thought of lying down under the starry skies and count the stars, but not on your rooftop, at an actual forest site? Did all those cinematic visuals of forest camping with a bonfire, laughter, and some horror stories make you want to join the gang too? Well now it’s time that you make up your mind and not miss a moment of forest camping – from planning to counting the stars. If it’s your first time, worry not, refer to the cues below.
Dos and Don’ts of your first forest camping adventure
Forest camping is a beautiful way to connect and understand nature. It also makes you self-sufficient, independent, patient, and conscious enough to take your own quick decisions whenever required. Here are some practical pointers to note before going on your first forest camping trip, but first things first, do not go alone. Always get a friend to accompany you if it’s your first time.
Plan the right camp site
If this is your first forest camping experience, check the campgrounds that are safe to stay overnight in National Parks or State Parks. Ask around experienced people and take their opinions before finalizing the spot. Double check basic amenities like water, provisions to light a fire, washroom etc.
Be aware of all the rules of the camp grounds that you are entering. Since, it is in the middle of the forest, there can be some precautions regarding fire, lest the threat of a forest fire. There can also be different zones – some where you can camp, some for general visitors, and some out of bounds for the people. Ideally, if there are provisions, book your spot in advance. Choose an area which is safe, and enables you to undertake a few activities like trekking or forest walking. Check if pets are allowed in the campsite and, accordingly, plan for them too.
Pack it right
Check the weather of the place and pack your luggage accordingly. Always keep some warm clothes and waterproof rain gear handy. Pack comfortable walking shoes and keep your backpack light as forest camping involves a lot of walking. Carry hat, gloves, socks, mosquito repellents, basic medicines, rainfly traps, tent, a sleeping bag, and any other basic amenities that you need to pack. Remember pack only what is necessary and not luxury.
Navigation essentials
Ideally on your first forest camping trip, you should opt for an experienced guide to observe and learn the basics of being in camp. However, in case you choose not to, or do not find a suitable guide, then these navigation essentials are a must- flashlight, batteries, knife or multi-tool kit, water bottle, sunscreen, maps and compass. Always carry physical navigation with you because technology and signal can be unreliable.
Cooking necessities
You will have to do your own cooking, so brush up on your basic cooking skills before leaving for camp. Bring a portable stove or grill. Campfires, although aesthetic, have been the root cause of many forest fires in the past and there may be regulations about lighting fire. Bring dry foods or canned ones that are not messy and easily consumable. Pack paper soap strips to wash up after eating. Pack the litter with you and take it home and throw or dispose them in designated dustbins. Do not dirty the campsite.
Tent set up
Tent set-up might be a task if it’s the first time you are doing it. It is suggested you practice a few times at home before actually doing it in the forest. Moreover, always set up your tent before nightfall.
Be aware of wildlife
Remember you are setting up camp in someone else’s habitat. So, always be respectful of nature and wildlife. Make sure your presence does not harm them in any way. Try not to feed the wildlife, since they have their own food chain. Also, hike well and try not to alert or scare the animals.
Activities
Now your basic question will be what to do during forest camping. Apart from basic survival, go for walks and treks in any direction. but always keep a navigation compass and map handy. If the campsite is near river, then pay a visit in the early morning to see the beauty of nature. You might be lucky enough to do some birdwatchign and spot unique migratory birds. If there are hills or nearby then go for a trek to see the sunrise or sunset. And of course at nights, try to spot the constellations under a clear night sky.
