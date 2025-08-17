Should you swim in Australia’s Pink Lakes?

Australia is a traveler’s wonder when it comes to aesthetics. You can stand beside a Kangaroo or take a trip to see some of Australia’s Pink Lakes. Yes, they are named so because of their appearance, since they have pink water. Since lakes are not very deep, many people tend to go for a quick swim. But are these Pink Lakes in Australia a good choice for swimming? We take a quick look.
Take a 1.5-hour flight from Perth and you will reach the beautiful town of Esperance, which is dotted with numerous Pink and Rainbow Lakes. The ideal time to visit is June to January, but you would find pinkish hues on the lake waters throughout the year. In fact, to observe its beauty it is recommended that you take a sightseeing tour through local travel airlines from which you will be able to get an aerial view of the lake.
Explore the Cape le grand National Park. Another spot in Western Australia which is ideal for Pink lake spotting, is the Hutt Lagoon. The colour ranges from pink to purple hues and you can soak in an aerial view or take a cruise on the waters.
Interestingly, Southern Australia has far more Pink Lakes. So, you can chalk out a plan to explore South Australia with the inclusion of a Pink Lake. Lake Eyre at 1.5 hours flight from Adelaide, is actually a pinkish salt pan. But with time the lake floods and the area turns into stunning greenery.
If you are searching for a weekend destination from Adelaide, then take a two-hour scenic ride to Lake Bumbunga. Be prepared to see photographers with their huge lenses already waiting to take beautiful stills of the magenta –coloured waters.
After witnessing this nature’s wonder, recharge yourself by visiting the vinery at Clare Valley which is hardly an hour away. Nestled in the outback of Southern Australia, the Lake Hart is a rich camping ground for star-grazers. The salt crystals formed in this lake also give a unique glow at night.
Lastly, take a five-hour drive from Melbourne and visit the Murray-Sunset National Park in Victoria. Lose yourself in the stunning landscape, natural rocks, flora and fauna and of course the brilliant pink waters of the Australia’s pink lakes.
To answer the main question…
Swimming in Pink Lakes id not ideally not recommended. Pink Lakes are formed due to extreme high concentration of salt, even higher than that found in the Red Sea, which actually enable people to float. But the high concentration of salt in Australia’s Pink Lakes causes skin aberrations and other dermatological problems.
Sharp salt crystals and rocks may lead to minor or major cuts and injuries. Allergic reactions can be witnessed due to the algae present in the water. These are the prime reason why it is not recommended to go for a swim, although in many places there is no strict ban on the activity in most places. It is better to check with local authorities before venturing out.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels