Should you swim in Australia’s Pink Lakes?

Interestingly, Southern Australia has far more Pink Lakes. So, you can chalk out a plan to explore South Australia with the inclusion of a Pink Lake. Lake Eyre at 1.5 hours flight from Adelaide, is actually a pinkish salt pan. But with time the lake floods and the area turns into stunning greenery.

If you are searching for a weekend destination from Adelaide, then take a two-hour scenic ride to Lake Bumbunga. Be prepared to see photographers with their huge lenses already waiting to take beautiful stills of the magenta –coloured waters.

After witnessing this nature’s wonder, recharge yourself by visiting the vinery at Clare Valley which is hardly an hour away. Nestled in the outback of Southern Australia, the Lake Hart is a rich camping ground for star-grazers. The salt crystals formed in this lake also give a unique glow at night.

Lastly, take a five-hour drive from Melbourne and visit the Murray-Sunset National Park in Victoria. Lose yourself in the stunning landscape, natural rocks, flora and fauna and of course the brilliant pink waters of the Australia’s pink lakes.