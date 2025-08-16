Five tips to save your money while travelling to Goa

Proper understanding of the place, clear idea of your own activities and a balance struck between the two is all you need to save in Goa. Here’s how!

Go for budget stays

In Goa, budget stays are also beautiful and give you ample scenic views. In fact, sometimes budget stays are situated in quieter places which offer great views of nature, especially during sunrise and sunset. These include backpacker’s hostels, guest houses, homestays and paying guest facilities (if you have an extended stay) in prominent areas like Agonda, Palolem, Anjuna and Arambol. These come way reasonable on your pockets with similar, if not better views and facilities than a luxury hotel.

Check up on their websites, go through customer reviews, and book during the off season for further discounts. This takes care of your accommodation costing, which forms a major chunk of financial distribution in any travel.