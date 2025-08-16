Five tips to save your money while travelling to Goa

If you have finally taken that Goa Trip out of your Whatsapp Groups and onto a confirmed ticket – flight or train, then here are some tips that you need to know about saving money. Goa can be an expensive affair if you want to explore the nightlife in its truest sense or cover the whole territory – North and South; not to mention the shopping list and of course some liquid indulgences. Keep a check on your costing, book well in advance, plan carefully, and ask around in your circles to share their experience. These would help you to save financially while travelling to Goa. Those apart, here are a few tips that can help you reclaim control over your purses.
Proper understanding of the place, clear idea of your own activities and a balance struck between the two is all you need to save in Goa. Here’s how!
Go for budget stays
In Goa, budget stays are also beautiful and give you ample scenic views. In fact, sometimes budget stays are situated in quieter places which offer great views of nature, especially during sunrise and sunset. These include backpacker’s hostels, guest houses, homestays and paying guest facilities (if you have an extended stay) in prominent areas like Agonda, Palolem, Anjuna and Arambol. These come way reasonable on your pockets with similar, if not better views and facilities than a luxury hotel.
Check up on their websites, go through customer reviews, and book during the off season for further discounts. This takes care of your accommodation costing, which forms a major chunk of financial distribution in any travel.
Scooty is the key
The roads are smooth and travel friendly in Goa. If you take a look you would find many riding their bike, cycle and scooty on the road. Mostly, these are available for hire. Once you pay a deposit and hire them for your stay, you would be independent enough to check navigation and head out to wherever you want at any time of the day. Otherwise, you would be stuck in the cycle of rented cabs or taxi’s , which are available but increase your travelling expenses.
Scooters in Goa are rented at a nominal price of Rs 500-700 per day. All you need is your helmet and license. Moreover, to ease your life, many rental spaces also give the helmet along with the two-wheeler. However, as is true for most rentals, the gas expense has to be covered by you. To manage travel, chalk out the places you want to go. Find a cluster of places that are closer to each other. Park your vehicle nearby and explore the rest on foot.
Taste the local flavour
One interesting fact about Goa is that the food, especially local food is available everywhere- right from the beach shacks to the resorts. So, it is best to chill with friends and family around the beach, enjoying sunrise or sunset and eating local delicacies from the shack or travelers den. They serve a variety of coastal cuisine including Goan thali, fish curry and rice, poi, omelette and more. Also, try to avoid going to tourist hotspots as there would be a price hike in those regions.
Plan your activities well
Life in Goa is not just about parties, it has a vibrant history with a strong cultural background and artistic fabric. Ditch the expensive water-sports and plan long walks along the beaches or budget water activities like water-biking which, after bargaining, can reach around Rs 500-600 per trip.
You can rather stretch your legs in forts like Chapora or Aguada; head over to museums like the Museum of Goa or Goa Chitra Museum; check out a bookstore and pick up stationeries or books on the history of the place; go for shared boat rides; go bird-watching in open fields and definitely stroll along the local markets for their vibrant collection of apparels, curios, stationeries and more. And lastly, those who want to take back liquor, try and get sample packs or purchase from wholesale markets for a reduced rate.
Long distance travel
Say you are travelling from North Goa to South or vice – versa, which is indeed a long journey, opt for local buses and share taxis (only if you are in a group). This reduces the pressure on your pockets and lets you easily complete the tour of entire Goa.
