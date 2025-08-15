Nepal has opened 97 previously restricted peaks to climbers!

In an unexpected turn of events, Nepal has decided to open 97 of its previously restricted peaks for climbing, with the specific aim of boosting tourism in its remote western provinces. The government has also waived the climbing royalty for these peaks, which range in altitude from 5,870 meters to 7,132 meters, for the next two years.
The newly opened peaks are located in the Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces and are intended to attract adventurers to less-visited areas, thereby creating jobs and generating income for local communities. While an official, comprehensive list of all 97 peaks is not yet fully available, sources have highlighted that twenty of them are located in Sudurpashchim province, with the remaining 77 in Karnali province.
The newly opened peaks range in altitude from 5,870 meters to 7,132 meters. Saipal, Api, Api West, Patrasi, Kanjeralwa, Kanijiroba (Main Peak), Tripura Hiunchuli and Fimkot are believed to be a part of this list. This initiative is part of a broader set of changes to Nepal’s mountaineering regulations in 2025.
New fee proposed
All climbers attempting an 8,000-meter peak, including Mount Everest, are now required to have a guide. Solo expeditions on these peaks are banned. The government has proposed a rule that climbers must first scale a 7,000-meter peak before attempting Mount Everest.
This proposal is pending approval from both houses of the Nepali parliament. The fee to climb Mount Everest has been raised from approximately ₹9,63,880 to ₹13,14,382 per person, effective from September 1, 2025. New regulations also include mandatory insurance for expedition staff and the use of GPS chips on climbers’ jackets for easier location in case of an accident.
