Nepal has opened 97 previously restricted peaks to climbers!

The newly opened peaks are located in the Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces and are intended to attract adventurers to less-visited areas, thereby creating jobs and generating income for local communities. While an official, comprehensive list of all 97 peaks is not yet fully available, sources have highlighted that twenty of them are located in Sudurpashchim province, with the remaining 77 in Karnali province.

The newly opened peaks range in altitude from 5,870 meters to 7,132 meters. Saipal, Api, Api West, Patrasi, Kanjeralwa, Kanijiroba (Main Peak), Tripura Hiunchuli and Fimkot are believed to be a part of this list. This initiative is part of a broader set of changes to Nepal’s mountaineering regulations in 2025.