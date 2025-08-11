Saudi Arabia has a newly implemented VAT refund program for tourists and GCC nationals, allowing them to reclaim the 15% Value Added Tax on eligible purchases. The program is managed by authorized providers, primarily Global Blue.
This new offer is only for non-resident tourists and GCC nationals aged 18 or older. Saudi residents and airline/ship crew members are not eligible. One must spend at least SAR 500 at a participating store. This can be in a single transaction or by combining up to three receipts from the same retailer on the same day.
The VAT refund applies to physical goods that are new, unused, for personal use and exported from Saudi Arabia within 90 days of the purchase date. Services such as hotel stays, meals, and transport are not eligible. The refund also does not apply to certain items like vehicles, boats, aircraft, tobacco, fuel and food and beverages.
Steps to follow
Look for Tax Free or VAT Refund signage at the store or enquie with the staff. Inform the retailer that you wish to claim a VAT refund before you pay. Present your valid passport or GCC ID. The retailer will provide you with a VAT refund application form and the original invoice, which must clearly show the VAT amount.
Before your flight, you must validate your tax-free forms at one of the designated VAT verification points at a major international airport. There are a total of 18 verification points across three airports King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh): 10 counters, King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah): 4 counters and King Fahd International Airport (Dammam): 4 counters.
Refund process
At the kiosk or counter, you will need to present: your completed VAT refund form, original tax invoices/receipts, your valid passport and proof of departure (boarding pass or travel itinerary). The purchased goods (they must be unused and you should keep them in your carry-on luggage in case you are asked to present them for inspection).
After successful validation, you can choose how you want to receive your refund. Available up to a daily limit of SAR 5,000 per person. The refund is credited directly to your payment card. There is no stated limit for card refunds. Please note that cash refunds are not available at Jeddah's North Terminal.
