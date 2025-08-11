Saudi Arabia has a newly implemented VAT refund program!

This new offer is only for non-resident tourists and GCC nationals aged 18 or older. Saudi residents and airline/ship crew members are not eligible. One must spend at least SAR 500 at a participating store. This can be in a single transaction or by combining up to three receipts from the same retailer on the same day.

The VAT refund applies to physical goods that are new, unused, for personal use and exported from Saudi Arabia within 90 days of the purchase date. Services such as hotel stays, meals, and transport are not eligible. The refund also does not apply to certain items like vehicles, boats, aircraft, tobacco, fuel and food and beverages.