This Indian airline now offers visa assistance for international travellers

In a move to streamline international travel for Indian flyers, Akasa Air has partnered with Udaan India to launch a comprehensive visa assistance service. The initiative, announced in August 2025, aims to simplify the often cumbersome visa application process for passengers flying abroad, especially first-time international travellers. Traditionally, concierge-style services like visa assistance have been offered by premium or legacy airlines. Akasa Air, a low-cost carrier, is democratising access to these services, making them available to a wider range of travellers, including those who are more cost-conscious.
The service will be available via Akasa Air’s official website and includes: end-to-end visa support for over 30 countries including the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, UK and Schengen nations; document verification and application assistance; real-time tracking of visa status; dedicated customer support through chat, call and email. The service is designed to be a hassle-free digital experience, with expert guidance, document verification and real-time tracking of applications. This aims to simplify the often-complex visa application process.
This collaboration with Udaan India — a travel solutions company known for its pan-India visa facilitation — will provide users with an intuitive, userfriendly interface to apply for tourist, business and transit visas. Customers can also opt for optional add-ons such as travel insurance, document pick-up/dropoff and appointment scheduling for consulates where required.
Akasa Air, which began its international operations earlier in 2024 with flights to Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah, continues to build its passenger-centric offerings. The visa assistance service is part of the airline’s growing ancillary services portfolio aimed at enhancing convenience and confidence for Indian travellers venturing overseas.
