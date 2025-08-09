This Indian airline now offers visa assistance for international travellers

The service will be available via Akasa Air’s official website and includes: end-to-end visa support for over 30 countries including the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, UK and Schengen nations; document verification and application assistance; real-time tracking of visa status; dedicated customer support through chat, call and email. The service is designed to be a hassle-free digital experience, with expert guidance, document verification and real-time tracking of applications. This aims to simplify the often-complex visa application process.

This collaboration with Udaan India — a travel solutions company known for its pan-India visa facilitation — will provide users with an intuitive, userfriendly interface to apply for tourist, business and transit visas. Customers can also opt for optional add-ons such as travel insurance, document pick-up/dropoff and appointment scheduling for consulates where required.