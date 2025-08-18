7 tips to look like a pro when riding a bus in a new city

Public transport, especially buses are the best mode of inland communication no matter which city you are in. Not only are they cost-effective but also undertake long-distance journey to make sure that you reach your destination. While you are well aware of the system in your own city, do you feel a bit unnerved when you have to get on a bus in a new city? Do you think twice before standing in the bus stop?
Do you fear that you might be robbed off the ticket prices or, even worse, your belongings? Keep your fears aside and use these hacks to behave like a local in a new city when you avail a public transport system.
Here are some confidence boosters while you take a local bus in a new city. But remember the bottom line, you may not know about the place or the actions, but behave as if you do and don’t let your uncertainty reflect on your face or mannerisms.
Homework is must
Before actually getting up on the bus, make sure that you have done your homework and know the bus route. Carry a map of the city on your device or physically. If it’s a basic commute that you are taking in a different city, to which you have relocated, check the stop points of the bus, especially its origin and final destination. Moreover, keep in mind that every bus needs a ticket.
Check what feels easier on your pockets. If you want, you can pre-book a seat in the bus, or look for weekly or monthly regular commuter card, carry exact change, if you are required to pay so or keep track if apps are required for you to book a ticket. Moreover, if you do not know the language then definitely install a language translator application on your devices which would save your intentions.
Be alert at all times
Once you have done your homework and know which bus to get up on, keep your payment ready. Be confident in your stride and behaviour, and try not to fumble. Finish your payment and grab the best seat you can spot on the ride, worse case, if you have to stand then choose a good spot which has ample hand grips, whose support you can use. Try not to look lost or confused. That is when you game is given away.
Observe and proceed
If you are boarding a bus in an unknown city, then try not to be the first person to board the bus when it stops. Observe other passengers before you silently and take cues from them. Spot how they line up, how they speak to the driver or conductor, where they usually take a seat, see if there are reserved seats then avoid them.
Keep your phone by your side
Make sure you phone has ample financial and internet balance. Whenever you are unsure of the stoppage or distance, keep checking the maps for directions or landmarks. Keep your eyes and ears open as well. There may be other passengers getting down at your stoppage, try and pick up cues from them.
Notice public transit etiquette
The way people behave in a public transportation varies from places to places. While in some cities, people are very chatty and tend to ask a lot of questions trying to get information out of you; in some places people let you be. Ideally you should be respectful. If people are not bothering you, be on your own. If people are chatty, try to smile and be nice without divulging too much about yourself for safety reasons.
Manage your luggage
In a new city, there are high chances of losing your luggage if you are not careful. Specially in public commutes keep your bags on you at all times or place them in the area in front of your seat.
Go with your instincts
When rationale doesn’t seem to work, trust your instincts. If you ever feel that you are on the wrong bus, or the bus is not going towards your destination, then get down at the next possible stop and hop on to another bus. But handle it calmly like a pro instead of panicking.
