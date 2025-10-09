Two major Yellowstone stars got into a physical fight, says reports

American neo-Western drama series Yellowstone came out really good, but creative differences between cast members had reportedly escalated to physical altercations. One such fight occurred between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin Costner’s on-set clash with Wes Bentley reportedly left ‘Yellowstone’ cast shaken

The Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner, who plays the role of John Dutton, got into a heated argument with Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton. The duo, along with Kelly Reilly who plays Beth Dutton, were shooting an argument between the family on set in Utah.

Executive producer Kevin Costner was reportedly clashing with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, at the time. Kevin wanted Wes to play his part in the scene, as he had envisioned, but Wes wanted to go along with Taylor's direction.

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” an anonymous witness reported.

“No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.” However, Wes's spokesperson told the media that it was a “work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene.” The rep also said that the issue was "resolved" and did not talk about the fight that occurred.