Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie eye Ocean’s Eleven prequel

The directorial reins for the prequel have reportedly passed to Lee Isaac Chung, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Twisters and Minari, taking over from the previously announced Jay Roach. Carrie Solomon is penning the screenplay, with earlier details suggesting the story will be an original Ocean’s Eleven tale set in 1960s Europe. Margot’s production company, LuckyChap, is also producing the film.

This latest development follows earlier rumours that linked Robbie with Ryan Gosling, her Barbie co-star, as potential candidates to play Danny Ocean's parents in the prequel. George, now 64, humorously reacted to the speculation last December, telling reporters, “Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that. Ryan Gosling is my father. Now when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

The new project will stand alongside the primary film series, which began with the Steven Soderbergh-directed 2001 hit, and later expanded with Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen and the 2018 spin-off Ocean’s Eight starring Sandra Bullock. Further adding to the excitement for fans, George recently confirmed that Ocean’s Fourteen is also in the pipeline, with production expected to begin in approximately nine to ten months, reuniting the core cast including Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt. The title for the prequel remains under wraps, with many Roman numerals already taken.