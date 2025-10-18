Ayushmann, Sara, Wamiqa and Rakul’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to release on March 4

Mudassar had previously directed Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released in 2019. The film, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It followed the story of Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Vedika. Things take an unexpected turn when finds himself infatuated with Tapasya, a young fashion designer.

The original film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released in 1978 was directed by B. R. Chopra. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, with cameos from Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim and Parveen Babi. The film is jointly produced by BhushanKumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Ayushmann is currently awaiting the release of Thamma. The horror comedy film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Thamma stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others. Thamma is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.

Set in a fictional world, Thamma tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame.