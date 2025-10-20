Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna becomes the most expensive horror-comedy

The wait is almost over! Thamma, Maddock Films’ latest addition to its blockbuster horror-comedy universe, is gearing up for a grand Diwali release on October 21, 2025. It's release during the Diwali season means its competition will run strong against movies like Son Of Sardaar 2, Kesari Chapter 2 and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starring Thamma is the most expensive in Maddock’s spooky comedic world

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, the film is made on a budget of ₹125 crores, excluding print and publicity, reports suggest.

Internationally acclaimed VFX companies have also worked on the film, leading its budget to come close to ₹150 crores, the costliest in the Maddock's spooky yet hilarious cinematic world. It beat Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2, costing ₹125 crores.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. This will be the fifth chapter in Maddock’s following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2.

With Thamma, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe inches closer to a major milestone: a total of ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office. The previous four films have already raked in a combined ₹930 crore. Thamma needs to earn a minimum of ₹70 crore to push the franchise past the billion mark.