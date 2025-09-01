Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee reunite after 27 years for horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and actor Manoj Bajpayee are reuniting after nearly 27 years since their iconic film Satya for a new horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot.

RGV & Manoj Bajpayee come together for Police Station Mein Bhoot after 27 years

RGV shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most intense when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

The film also stars actress Genelia Deshmukh. Varma added, “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will push the boundaries of how we perceive horror within the framework of authority.”

Filming is already underway, with the first schedule complete, promising a gripping blend of fear, irony, and RGV’s distinctive storytelling style.

Reflecting on their previous collaboration, Satya was a crime drama co-written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the cast featured J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava, and Paresh Rawal.

The film marked the beginning of Varma’s gangster trilogy exploring organized crime in India. It follows Satya, an immigrant who arrives in Mumbai seeking a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre, and gets pulled into the city’s underworld.

Originally planning to make an action film, Varma shifted his focus to crime after meeting several criminals, resulting in Satya’s raw and realistic portrayal.

Released on July 3, 1998, Satya received widespread critical acclaim, particularly praising Bajpayee’s performance and its authentic depiction of the Indian underworld. It won a National Film Award and is now considered a cult classic and one of the greatest films in Indian cinema, credited with laying the groundwork for Bollywood gangster films.

The film also inspired sequels such as Company, D, and a direct follow-up, Satya 2.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress