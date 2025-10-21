Chainsaw Man gets second shot in India with RealD 3D re-release

This second release in a premium format is an unorthodox but revealing approach. PVR INOX Pictures the nation’s largest theatre chain is gambling that the upgraded 3D will appeal to both loyal repeat viewers as well as those who passed up the first go-round. The re-release will see if the rapidly growing Indian anime audience will pay a premium for re-engineered versions of middling hit movies a test distributors hope to stretch revenue beyond the front end.

The movie immerses lead character Denji the ‘Chainsaw Man’ in a legend-sized battle with Reze otherwise called the Bomb Devil testing his limits. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by Hiroshi Seko the film is an adrenaline-fuelled highlight reel for MAPPA Studios’ animation skills.

With the movie still going on in formats like 2D and MX4D in all major cities including Mumbai, the 3D re-release of Halloween is set to re-fire the interest. It’s a daring move to cash in on the international popularity of the film and will be a telling sign of the future of the distribution of anime and format development in India.