Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s Nadharer Bhela only Indian entry in KIFF international category

Nadharer Bhela (The Slow Man and His Raft), a Bengali film directed by Pradipta Bhattacharyya, has become the only Indian entry to compete in the international category of the International Film Festival (KIFF) this year.

The three-hour-long film has been selected to compete internationally in the section called Innovation in Moving Images. The film will look to win the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger award as 14 other films from around the globe aim for the same.

Nadharer Bhela features actor Ritwik Chakraborty

Bengali actor Amit Saha plays the lead and titular role, Nadhar in the film, and popular actor, Ritwick Chakraborty plays a circus manager. In Nadharer Bhela, Nadhar is a part of a travelling circus group where Nadhar, who is thought to be dysfunctional because he is too ‘slow’ for the world, navigates through his differences for the world to see him as he is.