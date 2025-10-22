Pradipta Bhattacharyya’s Nadharer Bhela only Indian entry in KIFF international category

Nadharer Bhela (The Slow Man and His Raft), a Bengali film directed by Pradipta Bhattacharyya, has become the only Indian entry to compete in the international category of the International Film Festival (KIFF) this year.
The three-hour-long film has been selected to compete internationally in the section called Innovation in Moving Images. The film will look to win the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger award as 14 other films from around the globe aim for the same.
Bengali actor Amit Saha plays the lead and titular role, Nadhar in the film, and popular actor, Ritwick Chakraborty plays a circus manager. In Nadharer Bhela, Nadhar is a part of a travelling circus group where Nadhar, who is thought to be dysfunctional because he is too ‘slow’ for the world, navigates through his differences for the world to see him as he is.
Pradipta Bhattacharyya spoke to a media outlet about the recognition and said, “Though I began pre-production a year ago, the film was shot over just 13 days. Nadharer Bhela dwells on the journey of a man who is trying hard to match his pace in a fast paced society. If someone wishes to follow his own pace, he is branded as a misfit in society. If someone’s productivity decreases due to advanced age, he is branded as a misfit in this world. My film focusses on such a protagonist.”
This year, Nadharer Bhela was also screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in the Harbour segment. The film was shot in West Bengal’s Tehatta, which is also Pradipta’s native village.
Pradipta Bhattacharyya, who previously directed Bakita Byaktigato, also teaches at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). Known for his independent filmmaking, the director also said, "I am happy that audiences in my city and international delegates at KIFF will now get a chance to watch it. This selection is a recognition of the entire team’s hard work in realising the concept.” The 31st KIFF will take place from November 6-13, 2025.
