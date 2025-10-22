Rudrajit Roy’s Pinjar to have Indian premiere at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival

Coming to the narrative of the film, this debut Bengali feature named Pinjar literally translates to being caged. Keeping this in mind, the storyline follows five individuals – Jhimli, Paromita, Shefali, Tarak and Iqbal, who are fighting for freedom and survival from these invisible cages which also stand as metaphors of societal boundaries and restrictions. The movie draws a haunting parallel between how birds and humans are trapped in cages while most people stand quietly and witness the situation. Pinjar explores themes like patriarchy, poverty, illiteracy, domestic violence and religion. It also highlights how in due course of time society, rather community starts normalizing both cruelty and violence, and submission.

Using bird poaching as a metaphoric realism, the movie was developed for over two years with a screenplay by Rahul Roye, cinematography by Manas Bhattacharya and music by Ratul Shankar. The 31st edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival is scheduled to take place between November 6-13.