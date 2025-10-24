Miami Vice reboot heats up with Michael B Jordan in talks

The long-awaited film reboot of classic 1980s television drama Miami Vice is gathering serious pace with the news that Hollywood A-lister Michael B Jordan is in preliminary negotiations to play a starring part. The Creed and Black Panther star is being considered to play undercover cop Ricardo ‘Ricco’ Tubbs, a role first played by Philip Michael Thomas and subsequently Jamie Foxx.
The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who has earlier directed blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick and F1: The Movie, promising an about-face to high-speed spectacle. Kosinski is also producing with Dylan Clark. The screenplay hails from a formidable writing team, led by Dan Gilroy, fresh from his Emmy victory for the Star Wars series Andor, scripting the most recent draft, from a tale by two-time Oscar nominee Eric Singer.
The new one, according to a report, will “investigate the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the groundbreaking television series.”
While Michael is said to be interested in the production, the vital role of his co-star, James ‘Sonny’ Crockett (formerly played by Don Johnson and Colin Farrell), is still up for grabs, although there is talk of who might get it. The movie already has a summer opening, set for August 6, 2027, and shooting is due to start next year, promising a visually breathtaking, IMAX-shot blockbuster.