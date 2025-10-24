Miami Vice reboot heats up with Michael B Jordan in talks

The new one, according to a report, will “investigate the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the groundbreaking television series.”

While Michael is said to be interested in the production, the vital role of his co-star, James ‘Sonny’ Crockett (formerly played by Don Johnson and Colin Farrell), is still up for grabs, although there is talk of who might get it. The movie already has a summer opening, set for August 6, 2027, and shooting is due to start next year, promising a visually breathtaking, IMAX-shot blockbuster.