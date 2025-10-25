Miss Universe India Vartika Singh makes Bollywood debut in Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam

Former Miss Universe India and model Vartika Singh is making her official debut in Bollywood with Suparn Varma’s upcoming courtroom thriller, Haq. She will be sharing the screen with seasoned actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the film, which is produced by Junglee Pictures.
Haq is set against the intense backdrop of a controversial legal battle, promising a story where the pursuit of truth is anything but straightforward. Vartika's character, who lies at the heart of the complex narrative, is described as both unpredictable and emotionally exacting.
To prepare for the demanding role, Vartika reportedly underwent extensive training, including work with dialect coaches and participation in improvisation-based workshops. Director Suparn Varma, known for his work on hit series like The Family Man and Rana Naidu, praised her performance, calling it “controlled fire”. He highlighted her ability to convey emotion through her character's silences, referring to it as “the quiet machinery of guilt”.
The presence of Suparn at the helm elevates the expectations for Haq. Known for crafting tightly-knit, suspenseful narratives that blend sharp dialogue with intense character study, Suparn's recent success in the OTT space has established him as a master of contemporary thrillers. His direction suggests the film will move beyond the traditional courtroom drama, focusing instead on the moral ambiguities and psychological pressure faced by the central characters.
Adding another layer of connection, the production chose to film portions of the movie in Lucknow, which happens to be Vartika’s hometown. Interestingly, the debut actress will go from 'Hailing from Lucknow to filming in Lucknow.' This detail ties her personal journey directly to the film's backdrop.
The thriller, backed by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, is slated for release on November 7.