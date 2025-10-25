Miss Universe India Vartika Singh makes Bollywood debut in Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam

Former Miss Universe India and model Vartika Singh is making her official debut in Bollywood with Suparn Varma’s upcoming courtroom thriller, Haq. She will be sharing the screen with seasoned actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the film, which is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Haq, which has Vartika Singh in a key role is set on a controversial legal battle

Haq is set against the intense backdrop of a controversial legal battle, promising a story where the pursuit of truth is anything but straightforward. Vartika's character, who lies at the heart of the complex narrative, is described as both unpredictable and emotionally exacting.

To prepare for the demanding role, Vartika reportedly underwent extensive training, including work with dialect coaches and participation in improvisation-based workshops. Director Suparn Varma, known for his work on hit series like The Family Man and Rana Naidu, praised her performance, calling it “controlled fire”. He highlighted her ability to convey emotion through her character's silences, referring to it as “the quiet machinery of guilt”.