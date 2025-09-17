Sydney Sweeney reportedly set to make Bollywood debut with Rs 530 crore paycheck

As per the report, the deal is worth around £45 million (over Rs 530 crore), which includes £35 million (over Rs 415 crore) as her acting fee and an additional £10 million (over Rs 115 crore) in sponsorship agreements. A source revealed to a media company, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, 45 million pound is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market.”

The insider further added, “Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress.” Reports suggest that the film will see Sydney “play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity.” The project is expected to roll out in early 2026 and will be shot across multiple international locations, including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.