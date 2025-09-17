Sydney Sweeney reportedly set to make Bollywood debut with Rs 530 crore paycheck

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney might just swap Hollywood for Bollywood soon, according to a fresh report. The news has sent shockwaves in the entertainment world. The Euphoria and The White Lotus actress has reportedly been approached for a massive Bollywood project with a pay cheque of over Rs 530 crore.
As per the report, the deal is worth around £45 million (over Rs 530 crore), which includes £35 million (over Rs 415 crore) as her acting fee and an additional £10 million (over Rs 115 crore) in sponsorship agreements. A source revealed to a media company, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, 45 million pound is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market.”
The insider further added, “Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress.” Reports suggest that the film will see Sydney “play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity.” The project is expected to roll out in early 2026 and will be shot across multiple international locations, including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.
Sydney Sweeney rose to fame with her breakout roles in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus. She quickly established herself as one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars. Beyond television also she has built a solid film portfolio and continues to explore challenging roles. Her upcoming work includes Christy, where she takes on the role of US pro-fighter Christy Martin. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 7.
If everything goes well and the project is finalized, this could mark Sydney's first foray into the Indian cinema. And it will certainly bridge the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood.
