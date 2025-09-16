Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo call it quits

The relationship between the two first became public in March, when they were spotted together in Paris. Their romance quickly gained attention when they became Instagram official on April 30. Lucas shared photos from their trip to Slab City, California. However, those photos have since been deleted, fueling speculation of a split. Shailene has also removed months of posts related to Lucas, including a playful snap of him at Disneyland for Star Wars Day (May 4). The deleted phots was seen by fans as a clear sign that the couple had parted ways.

The pair were last seen together in August, when they were spotted on the Emily in Paris set in Paris. This suggests that the breakup happened sometime after that. They quietly unfolded away from the spotlight until their social media activity made it clear. Despite the end of the relationship, insiders painted a positive picture of their time together. A source told a leading media company that Shailene was “thriving” during her romance with Lucas and described it as “a breath of fresh air for her.”