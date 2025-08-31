Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating? Internet buzzes over shocking speculation

According to a report by a magazine, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are officially dating. The alleged romance has reportedly been confirmed by insiders who claim Scooter Braun has already shared the news within his close circle. However, sources have added that he has instructed his friends to “keep it low and shush."

Scooter Braun initially grabbed headlines for his management of pop stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. And the man is no stranger to controversies. His highly controversial public feud with Taylor Swift over the rights and ownership of her music made him a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry. On a personal note, he was earlier married to Yael Cohen with whom he shares three children.

On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney's love life has been on the buzz of public speculations and had made frequent headlines too. The Euphoria and Anyone But You actress was previously engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino. She had also brushed off earlier dating rumors around her public chemistry with co-star Glen Powell.

Netizen's reaction to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating: