Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating? Internet buzzes over shocking speculation

Sydney Sweeney has found herself in the middle of internet speculations again but this time with dating buzz. The actress has been linked to controversial music manager Scooter Braun this time. And fans have some serious questions! The buzz started doing rounds after the two was spotted together in Italy right after the lavish Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding celebrations.
According to a report by a magazine, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are officially dating. The alleged romance has reportedly been confirmed by insiders who claim Scooter Braun has already shared the news within his close circle. However, sources have added that he has instructed his friends to “keep it low and shush."
Scooter Braun initially grabbed headlines for his management of pop stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. And the man is no stranger to controversies. His highly controversial public feud with Taylor Swift over the rights and ownership of her music made him a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry. On a personal note, he was earlier married to Yael Cohen with whom he shares three children.
On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney's love life has been on the buzz of public speculations and had made frequent headlines too. The Euphoria and Anyone But You actress was previously engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino. She had also brushed off earlier dating rumors around her public chemistry with co-star Glen Powell.
Netizen's reaction to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating:
Their Italy sighting has now reignited curiosity among fans to question the possibility of this unexpected romance between the two. Neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun have made any official statements addressing the dating speculation. For now, the news remains fueled by reported sightings and whispers from industry insiders.