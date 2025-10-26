Austin Butler in talks to play Sonny Crockett in Joseph Kosinksi's Miami Vice

Miami Vice is coming back and it's shaping up quite well! The cult show about two undercover detectives in Miami which ran for five seasons, is getting a movie reboot with some famous names!
The Miami Vice movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski. It will revolve around iconic TV detective, James "Sonny" Crockett. It has been reported that actor Austin Butler is in early talks to play the lead character, Sonny Crockett.
It was previously reported that Michael B. Jordan would also be part of the film. The actor will play Ricardo Tubbs, Crockett's partner.
James "Sonny" Crockett was a famous fictional TV detective in Michael Mann's NBC television series, Miami Vice, which aired in the 1980s. Don Johnson was famous for playing a character whom he made extremely popular. Philip Michael Thomas played his partner, Ricardo Tubbs in the original series.
As for the movie based on the character, it is still in the early stages of development and no deal has been finalised yet, as per reports. Miami Vice, the movie, will be set in 1980s Miami while it navigates through the corruption of the times.
The original television characters were created by Anthony Yerkovich and needless to say, the movie will draw inspiration from that.
The initial draft had been penned by Eric Warren Singer while the recent draft of the movie has been written by Dan Gilroy. The movie is being produced jointly by Dylan Clark and Joseph Kosinski.
While nothing has been set in stone yet, media reports suggests that the film is eyeing the release date of August 6, 2027.
Only time will tell if Austin Butler is able to enthral the audience as and when he revives the character of Sonny Crockett. He had impressed fans with his performance in Elvis and had received an Oscar nomination for the same.
Some other films in which Austin Butler has dazzled as an actor include Dune: Part Two and Caught Stealing.
