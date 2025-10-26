Austin Butler in talks to play Sonny Crockett in Joseph Kosinksi's Miami Vice

As for the movie based on the character, it is still in the early stages of development and no deal has been finalised yet, as per reports. Miami Vice, the movie, will be set in 1980s Miami while it navigates through the corruption of the times.

The original television characters were created by Anthony Yerkovich and needless to say, the movie will draw inspiration from that.

The initial draft had been penned by Eric Warren Singer while the recent draft of the movie has been written by Dan Gilroy. The movie is being produced jointly by Dylan Clark and Joseph Kosinski.

While nothing has been set in stone yet, media reports suggests that the film is eyeing the release date of August 6, 2027.

Only time will tell if Austin Butler is able to enthral the audience as and when he revives the character of Sonny Crockett. He had impressed fans with his performance in Elvis and had received an Oscar nomination for the same.

Some other films in which Austin Butler has dazzled as an actor include Dune: Part Two and Caught Stealing.