David Corenswet's Superman costume MISSING from studio; label reads 'In Use By Production'

Somewhere in Burbank, a mannequin stands half-naked. No, this isn’t about a post-premiere afterparty gone rogue. This time, the missing outfit belongs to none other than Superman. David Corenswet’s Superman costume has apparently vanished from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, leaving behind a note that reads like it was written by HR: “Superman costume currently being used by production.”

Which really means, “Don’t freak out, we didn’t lose it — we’re just doing something secret.”

Superman’s costume pulled from display, fans smell DC drama

Now, Page 3 regulars know a disappearing costume is Hollywood-speak for one of three things: a reshoot, a spin-off, or someone got too enthusiastic at a themed wrap party. The gossip mill immediately took a flight faster than Clark Kent, speculating that the DC Universe might already be rolling on Man of Tomorrow, David’s upcoming film that’s supposed to reboot Superman for a new era.

Because superheroes don’t lend out their suits like gym gear. These are multimillion-dollar spandex statements, tailor-made for gods. So when Warner Bros. says it’s “being used by production,” you know something’s brewing in the DCU kitchen. Probably not dinner, but definitely drama.

It’s also a neat PR move. Nothing teases “we’re back in action” like pulling your star costume from a display case. Fans see that empty mannequin and lose their collective minds online. That’s free marketing. 

Somewhere, a Warner Bros. executive just ordered another oat milk latte in celebration. For David, this whole episode might actually be a flex as it subtly says, “Relax, I’m still your Superman.” After the endless reshuffles and reboots that left fans dizzy, a little continuity feels like a miracle.

So no, the cape hasn’t been stolen by some cosplay criminal. It’s likely out on set, soaking up key lights and a little bit of self-importance. The studio just forgot one tiny detail: the internet’s faster than a speeding bullet, and it notices everything. Next time, Warner Bros. might want to put up a more honest sign: “Superman’s busy shooting. Please direct all questions to Lois Lane’s voicemail.”

