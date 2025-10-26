David Corenswet's Superman costume MISSING from studio; label reads 'In Use By Production'

Somewhere in Burbank, a mannequin stands half-naked. No, this isn’t about a post-premiere afterparty gone rogue. This time, the missing outfit belongs to none other than Superman. David Corenswet’s Superman costume has apparently vanished from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, leaving behind a note that reads like it was written by HR: “Superman costume currently being used by production.”

Which really means, “Don’t freak out, we didn’t lose it — we’re just doing something secret.”

Superman’s costume pulled from display, fans smell DC drama

Now, Page 3 regulars know a disappearing costume is Hollywood-speak for one of three things: a reshoot, a spin-off, or someone got too enthusiastic at a themed wrap party. The gossip mill immediately took a flight faster than Clark Kent, speculating that the DC Universe might already be rolling on Man of Tomorrow, David’s upcoming film that’s supposed to reboot Superman for a new era.