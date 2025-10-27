Chainsaw Man anime film topples Springsteen biopic and Black Phone 2 at the box office

A big-screen adaptation of the popular anime Chainsaw Man has beaten out a biopic about the Boss and the horror sequel Black Phone 2 to top the North American box office.

Chainsaw Man anime film outperforms Springsteen biopic and Black Phone 2 commercially

It’s the latest win for an anime film, less than two months after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle debuted to a record $70 million, setting a new high mark for anime in theatres.

Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc claimed the No. 1 spot by earning $17.25 million at theaters in the US and Canada this weekend, according to Comscore. Black Phone 2 fell to No. 2 with $13 million in its second week.

Two new releases, the rom-com Regretting You and Springsteen — Deliver Me From Nowhere, the first biopic about the rock legend, earned $12.85 million and $9.1 million respectively. Tron: Ares rounded out the top five with $4.9 million at the box office, according to studio-reported estimates released by Comscore.