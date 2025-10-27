Indian carpet manufacturer sets Guinness World Record for largest hand-tufted carpet

Covering 12,464.29 m², the carpet features a medallion with a diameter of 70 meters. More than 1,000 craftsmen worked for six months to complete it, and installation was finished in 50 days. The design extends from a central circle with eight axes in the main courtyard and takes inspiration from the mosque gardens.

Manufacturing process and precision

The project combined craftsmanship with structured manufacturing. Patodia Contract’s production includes a capacity of over 25,000 m² per month, a vertically integrated process for quality control, in-house dyeing of yarns, and an experienced installation team on site.

Even small structural errors can cause problems during installation, so the planning and estimation units provided ongoing support. All details of the mosque architecture, including chandeliers, corners, flooring, walls, and pillars, were accounted for.

Collaboration with client designers was maintained throughout, allowing direction of the design while Patodia Contract provided technical support and execution.

The carpet now lies at its permanent location, Astana Grand Mosque in Kazakhstan, representing a record in scale and craftsmanship.

Founded in 1881 in Bhadohi, near Varanasi, by A Tellery (a pioneer of Indian handmade carpets), the business passed on to the Patodia family some decades later. They have their presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Dubai, and Singapore. Today, it is run by the second generation of the Patodia family, who continue to uphold the legacy of fine craftsmanship and innovation.

Patodia Contract’s creations adorn some of the world’s most prestigious palaces, luxury hotels, and residences. Its crowning glory includes the creation of one of the world’s finest woollen hand-knotted carpets, boasting an incredible 4,900 knots per square inch.

