Manini Chadha on becoming Rakhee in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Manini Chadha is a versatile and talented actor known for her nuanced performances in both films and web series. The girl with a pretty smile made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2 and has since impressed audiences in acclaimed web series like Faadu and Commando. She shined bright in her recent role as Rakhee in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari showcases her ability to bring depth and warmth to her characters, earning widespread praise for her layered performance.

Known for her grounded and engaging presence on set, Manini continues to establish herself as one of the most promising actors of her generation. She spoke with us as the film is successfully running at the theatres and getting ready for an OTT release.