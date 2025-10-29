Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against film The Taj Story

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the upcoming film The Taj Story, which is slated for release on October 31, 2025.

The petition sought to halt the film’s release and review its certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging that it distorts historical facts related to the Taj Mahal and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The PIL, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, names the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, and the film’s producer, director, writer and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents.

The petitioner contends that the film spreads “misleading and manipulated information” about one of India’s most iconic monuments, the Taj Mahal, and promotes a partisan political ideology.